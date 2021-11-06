Need Help Paying for Utilities?

MORRIS COUNTY — Help is available to help you pay your utility bills.

New Jersey’s grace period on utility shut-offs expires at the end of 2021. If you’re behind on your utility bills, your service may be disconnected after December 31.

Many households are newly eligible for financial assistance programs, including utility debt forgiveness and home energy assistance. You can apply for help now using the DCAid screening tool from the NJ Department of Community Affairs. (Click here for details)

If you’re behind on your utility bills, contact your utility as soon as possible to enroll in a Deferred Payment Agreement to lower your monthly payment and keep your service on.

Click here to learn more about utility assistance from the NJ Board of Public Utilities.