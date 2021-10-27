Second Operation Take Back of 2021 Yields 408 Pounds of Surrendered Medications

MORRIS COUNTY — On October 23, 2021, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participated in Operation Take Back, in partnership with four local police departments. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Deputy Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Hanover Township Chief of Police Michael Loock, Morris Plains Borough Chief of Police Mike Koroski, Morris Township Chief of Police Mark DiCarlo, and Randolph Township Chief of Police Will Harzula all aided in the coordination of the event.

Operation Take Back is a semi-annual event coordinated nationally by the United States Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in which law enforcement agencies at the state, county, and municipal level work collectively to host Operation Take Back across the nation. The goal is to encourage the public to anonymously turn over unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications for proper disposal.

Residents of Morris County were able to bring unused or expired prescription drugs to three designated locations – Shoprite of Greater Morristown in Hanover Township, the ACME Supermarket in Randolph, and the Stop and Shop Supermarket in Morris Plains. All drugs collected at the sites were weighed and properly destroyed under controlled and supervised conditions by law enforcement officials.

The total weight in drugs collected from each location are as follows:

-Shoprite of Greater Morristown: 185 pounds

-Stop and Shop of Morris Plains: 25 pounds

-ACME of Randolph: 198 pounds

Total: 408 pounds

In April 2021, the Operation Take Back collection held October in Morris County locations yielded a combined 631 pounds.

If you were unable to drop off your medication during Operation Take Back, you can still utilize any other permanent drop box locations nearest you, which are listed by clicking here.

Prosecutor Carroll and Sheriff Gannon jointly stated, “These bi-annual collections prove to be a much-needed community service. Participants are taking an active role in combatting prescription drug misuse and abuse. Thanks to our law enforcement and commercial partners for making this such a productive collection.”