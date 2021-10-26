Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Needs New Leadership

Dear Editor:

This year has presented one of the most consequential decisions for residents in our town in recent memory. While we’re struggling to manage ever-increasing taxes coming from the current administration, we’re also finding out the mayor many of us voted for, Mr. Soriano has been using township resources for personal gain. I believe we need new leadership on the Township Council to stop this, members who will fight to prevent abuse of taxpayer resources and change the recent culture of incomplete budgets and shameful tax increases.

Mr. Musella came to my door last month and personally assured me that he would stand up for residents like myself and act to improve the representation on the Township Council. When I mentioned to him that one of my neighbors felt that every time they called the Mayor’s Action Center no resolution was achieved, he told me that he would take on office hours to give residents the opportunity to use his office to hold the Administration accountable. We need leaders like this now more than ever.

Justin was thoroughly impressive and stands out among the crowd. Even though I’m a Democrat, I will be voting for him, and I encourage all my neighbors to do the same.

Jay Patel