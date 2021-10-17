Township of Parsippany is Hiring!

PARSIPPANY — Positions Available with the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills. There are lots of great employment opportunities available with the Township and its partners. Check it out!

Department of Public Works – Seasonal Workers

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is seeking individuals 18 years of age or older to work as a laborer on the back of Township garbage trucks picking up recyclable and/or yard waste materials from now through November. Hours are 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; the hourly rate is $15.00.

Anyone interested in applying, please contact Marge or Michelle at (973) 263-7273 or mwoelk@parsippany.net, or mhess@parsippany.net.

Visit the Township Job Link

Police, EMT, and Sewer Department are all hiring now. Click here to learn more.

