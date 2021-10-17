Paul Miller Porsche “Drive For a Cure”

PARSIPPANY — Paul Miller Porsche held a “Drive for a Cure” to bring awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

The past year has posed a challenge to just about everything, and breast cancer prevention is no exception. Although we saw setbacks in screenings and early detection, we’re rising to the challenge together.

Porsche owners met at Paul Miller Porsche, 3419 Route 46, for a Drive for a Cure to “Blue Ridge Winery.

The crew met for coffee and donuts, lined up at 9:45 a.m. for their departure.

When they arrived at Blue Ridge they enjoyed a complimentary wine tasting. Lunch was provided by Rouge Taco, which is located at the winery. Then the owners had a day filled with numerous activities and beautiful views.

Blue Ridge Winery is located at 239 Blue Ridge Road, Saylorsburg, PA.

For every car, Paul Miller donated $200 to Breast Cancer Awareness.

