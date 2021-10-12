Parsippany Honors the Late Arthur W. Vespignani

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano presented a proclamation to the family of the late Arthur W. Vespignani on Tuesday, October 5 at a council meeting.

Vespignani began his 13-year service to the Township as an employee. He began his career in 1993 and was appointed as Director of Municipal Utilities in 1997 until his retirement in 2006.

He served his community as a member of the Township’s Board of Adjustment and having been elected to the Township Council, serving as President from 1980 – 1981.

Arthur was a dedicated public official, serving as an assistant counsel to the New Jersey General Assembly in the mid-70’s, and as President of the Parsippany Republican Club.

He was involved in community athletic programs for youth, serving for many years as a member of the Board of Directors for both the Parsippany Soccer Club and Par-Troy Little League East, and as coach and manager on all levels from minor league baseball to senior league all-stars, as well as travel team soccer.

Related

Comments

Comments