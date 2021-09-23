Recycling Center Will Remain Open on Weekends

PARSIPPANY — During Tuesday’s Township Council meeting, Mayor Michael Soriano announced that the Township Recycling Center will continue to operate on its normal schedule, which includes 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturdays.

The center is open from 7:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on weekdays.

The recycling center is located on Pump House Road, near the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service.

“There was concern that keeping the Recycling Center open on Saturdays could result in deeper financial consequences, based on early budget speculations,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “Finance has now assured us that this won’t be the case.”

