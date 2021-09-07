Township to Honor Former Council Members with Plaques in Town Hall

PARSIPPANY – Beginning this month and running into November, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will continue the tradition of honoring former members of the Township council who have passed away. This tradition dates back decades when the first plaque was fixed on the township walls in honor of former councilman Charles W. Denny for his service to the community. Currently, there are over 20 memorial plaques on the Council Chamber walls, paying tribute to the Township’s many mayors and councilmembers.

“It brings me great pleasure to honor the many local elected officials who stepped up, led, and helped represent the residents of our Township over the years,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “These community leaders were often the voice and the spirit of our township and helped bring our community forward to where Parsippany is now. Though they are no longer with us, their memory and their contributions to Parsippany will not be forgotten.”

The plaque ceremony was intended to be a periodic event taking place throughout 2020 but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic postponing in-person council meetings. Beginning with the September 21 Township Council Meeting to the November 23, 2021 council meeting, the Township will honor the following former council members:

– William Devine (Dates of service: 1984-1987).

– Vincent Ferrara (Dates of service: 2011-2013).

– William Taylor (Dates of service: 1981-1983).

– Arthur Vespignani (Dates of service: 1978-1981).

The plaques can be viewed in the hallway near Council Chambers at Parsippany Town Hall, located at 1001 Parsippany Blvd in Parsippany. For more information on the township council, please click here.