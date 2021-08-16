Kiwanis Club Cooks at Homeless Solutions

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany continues to prepare dinner at Homeless Solutions for the clients.

Kiwanis Club of New Jersey Division 11 Lt. Governor Frank Cahill and Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany members Joseph Jannarone, Jr., and new member Robert Pactwa, volunteered on Saturday, July 24.

Following all COVID-19 protocols, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has been serving food at Homeless Solutions and providing food for residents affected by the pandemic.

With a generous donation from Chick-fil-A Morris Plains and food donated by Restaurant Depot, the group was able to shop at Costco to purchase the items needed to prepare the dinner.

The guests enjoyed homemade Baked Ziti, Meatballs, Tossed Salad, Fruit Salad, and dessert.

The Kiwanis Club has been providing meals to Homeless Solutions for the past 19 years and has served over 7,000 meals. Members volunteer their time to shop, cook, and serve dinner.

Homeless Solutions, “Providing a Hand Up, Not a HandOUT.” They offer shelter, services, and supportive housing to the homeless and working poor in Morris County.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. It is not religious-based or partisan in any way

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, two builders clubs, Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School and one Aktion Club.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany will be participating in a “FREE Food Distribution” on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road. Interested parties please sign up by clicking here.

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact President Laura Wohland, by emailing law4pres@gmail.com. Click here to view the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany website.

