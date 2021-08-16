Police Seeking Information in Connection with Murder of Three Year Old Child

EAST HANOVER — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and East Hanover Chief of Police Christopher Cannizzo is seeking information regarding Edwin A. Urbina, date of birth October 14, 1993, with a last known address of 14-02 Clyde Potts Drive, Morristown.

Urbina has been charged by complaint-warrant with first-degree Murder, second-degree Endangering the Welfare of Children, third-degree Tampering with a Witness, and fourth-degree Tampering with Evidence in connection with this matter.

These charges arise in connection with the beating death of Urbina’s girlfriend’s three-year-old son.

On August 13, 2021, shortly after 5:00 a.m., officers from the Morristown Police Department responded to the Morristown Medical Center in Morristown on a report of a three-year-old male in cardiac arrest.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the child had sustained a number of physical injuries. Following an autopsy, Morris County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Carlos Fonseca, M.D. determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The subsequent investigation has revealed that the fatal beating of the child occurred at the OYO Hotel, 130 Route 10 West in East Hanover.

It is alleged that Urbina physically beat the three-year-old boy in the early morning hours of August 13, 2021, resulting in the boy’s death and that the victim’s mother, Krystal Straw, was not present during the assault but arrived at the hotel shortly thereafter. It is alleged that after her arrival, Straw transported Urbina to another location before bringing the victim to the Morristown Medical Center. It is further alleged that Urbina instructed Straw to delete content from her cellular telephone and deny his involvement in the homicide when speaking to the police.

Urbina remains a fugitive at this time. He should not be approached and is considered dangerous. An image of Urbina is attached below.

Krystal Straw, date of birth May 20, 1993, has also been charged in connection with this matter. Specifically, she has been charged with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of Children, third-degree Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, third-degree Tampering with a Witness, and fourth-degree Tampering with Evidence. She remains lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance currently scheduled for August 18, 2021.

Numerous law enforcement agencies have participated in this investigation, including members of the East Hanover Police Department, the Morristown Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwin Urbina or any other information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200, the East Hanover Police Department at (973) 887-0432, or Morris County CrimeStoppers at (973) 267-2255. Persons reporting any information may remain anonymous. Information on how to leave an anonymous call or text message can be found at the CrimeStoppers Program website by clicking here.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

