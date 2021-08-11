Cornhole Festival to be held on Saturday

PARSIPPANY — Residents are invited to participate in the NJ Cornhole Festival on Saturday, August 14. The festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1515 Route 10 East.

MegaBite Events and Jersey Club Sports are combining both summer staples into one event. There will be over 14 food trucks, live music, activates for kids and adults … and the opportunity to put your cornhole skills to the test for cash and prizes.

Participation information:

Competitive Division: $90.00 per team (2 beer tickets included), $115.00 Day of Tournament

Backyard Division: $60.00 per team, $80.00 Day of Tournament

The Competitive Division will be playing for a prize pool of $2500. Guaranteed Payout for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. (1st- $1500, 2nd- $600, 3rd- $400)

Double elimination tournament. Round robin pool play where teams are guaranteed 4 games to determine seeding into double-elimination bracket play.

Prizes for the Backyard Division will include 2 sets of the boards for 1st place and 2nd place will win two sets of bags.

Bring your lawn chair….your blanket and our 4-legged family members!

To buy tickets for the festival click here.

Related

Comments

Comments