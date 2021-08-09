Yashi Kumar Named Recognized for Academic Excellence

PARSIPPANY — Yashi Kumar, Lake Hiawatha, has been honored as one of the brightest students in the world by The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).

Kumar, a student at Central Middle School, was honored for their exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search. CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities. Kumar was one of nearly 19,000 students from 84 countries who joined CTY in the 2020-21 Talent Search year.

Less than 20 percent of CTY Talent Search participants qualified for CTY High Honors Awards. Honorees also qualified for CTY’s online and summer programs, through which bright students can form a community of engaged learners with other bright students from around the world.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these students,” said Virginia Roach, CTY’s executive director. “In a year that was anything but ordinary, their love of learning shined through, and we are excited to help cultivate their growth as scholars and citizens throughout high school, college, and beyond.” There are more than 15,500 enrollments in CTY Online Programs courses each year. In addition, CTY’s in-person Summer Programs for bright students are offered at about 20 sites in the United States and Hong Kong.

About The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth

A global leader in gifted education since 1979, CTY is focused on recognizing academic talent in exceptional K-12 students and supporting their growth with courses, services, and resources specifically designed to meet their needs. CTY draws students from 50 states and 84 countries worldwide. CTY provides more than $4 million in financial aid to students. For more information about the CTY Talent Search click here.

Related

Comments

Comments