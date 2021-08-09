James Geraghty of Parsippany Arrested for DWI

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Daniel Foesel arrested Mr. James Geraghty, 40, Parsippany, for DWI, on Friday, July 30.

Officer Foesel responded to a crash on Reynolds Avenue and upon arrival, the vehicle involved was no longer there.

A short time later dispatch received a call of a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that crashed on Reynolds Avenue disabled on Hillcrest Road.

Officer Foesel responded and after a short investigation, Mr. Geraghty was arrested and transported to Hanover Police Headquarters for processing. He was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI, refusal, DWI in a school zone, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding on the sidewalk, careless, reckless, failure to maintain lane, obstructing traffic, unsafe tires, and unclear plates.

He was released to his wife pending his court date.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.