PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is scheduling a Special Meeting to be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany.

The agenda to the extent known includes the introduction of the 2021 Municipal Budget. Formal action may or may not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken.

