Parsippany Police Department Seeks Public Safety Telecommunicator

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator. Applications are due by August 31, 2021.
Workweek: Follows 4×4 work schedule, days/nights. Mandatory overtime may be required to accommodate ongoing shifts.
Definition: Supervised Trainee receives and responds to incoming telephone or other electronic requests for emergency assistance including law enforcement, fire, medical, or other emergency services, and/or dispatches appropriate units to response sites. This titled position may not perform all duties listed in this job description and duties performed on the job may not be listed.
Skills/Duties: Applicants must be able to read, write, speak, and understand, and communicate sufficiently in English to perform the duties of this position. Applicants will learn how to use 911, CAD, CJIS, NCIC, and other various systems used by the Police Department.
Maintains a reassuring, calming manner with callers to obtain the required information. Persuades emergency callers to stay on the line. Seeks guidance from supervisory personnel when circumstances warrant significant deviation from preestablished response plans.
In response to medical emergencies, is/will be trained in EMD-Emergency Medical Dispatch to stabilize the medical condition of persona until the arrival of professional medical assistance.
In nonmedical emergencies, may provide precautionary instructions and advice to help ensure the personal safety of persons and/or to minimize loss of property pending arrival of fire, police, or other assistance.
May dispatch nonemergency personnel or equipment. Relays information or instructions to field units via radio or mobile data terminal. As instructed, coordinates the dispatching of units involving two or more government jurisdictions.
Maintains a constant update on the status of emergency units in the field via CAD and radio.
Applications must be submitted to Town Hall.