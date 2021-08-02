Department of Community Affairs to Assess Penalties to Township Council

The submission of the budget is now three months overdue, as the Local Finance Board granted an extension to March 30

PARSIPPANY — In a letter dated July 15 to the Mayor and Members of the Governing Body, the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) stated “failure to comply with the Local Budget Law subjects you to penalties. These penalties consist of a PERSONAL PENALTY in the amount of $25.00 each day that a budget has not been introduced by July 30.”

The township budget should be introduced in February and adopted in March.

As of today, Monday, August 2, the budget has not been introduced by the Township Council.

“The submission of the budget is now three months overdue, as the Local Finance Board granted an extension to March 30 (or your next regularly scheduled meeting thereafter),” said the DCA.

Mayor Soriano submitted a revised budget to the Township Council at the Tuesday, July 20 meeting.

“The Parsippany Township Mayor and Administration worked on the budget for seven months. They expect the Township Council to complete its job in one week … not going to happen. The Administration has solved its deficit problems by pushing a lot of its problems into 2022. The Council needs to understand the effects of kicking so much of the can down the road. We need to try to find a balance so we pay down some of that deficit in 2021 and not just push it all into 2022. It seems odd that Parsippany is the only town in New Jersey to receive a threatening letter from DCA. We are not the only town that has not yet adopted a budget,” stated Council President Michael dePierro.

Mayor Michael Soriano responded to Parsippany Focus “I presented a budget that was worked on in conjunction with the State to ensure it followed all state and township regulations. The budget presented to the Town Council is balanced, includes improvements for the town, police overtime, and does not raise taxes by nearly 15% as Council President Michael dePierro had proposed. This has been a hard year for everyone and I would not put forward a budget that would hurt the people of Parsippany. This Budget must be proposed during tomorrow’s Town Council meeting. In our form of government, the Mayor presents a budget, and the Council may edit it. The Mayor does not have a veto over the Council’s changes. This budget must be presented tomorrow in order for us to move forward as a town and start the recovery process from COVID.”

Councilmember Janice McCarthy stated “It’s unfortunate the Budget was presented by the town to the council so late in the year leaving very little opportunity to analyze the complexities and the impact of the one-time special relief that the DCA (State) granted the town in order to address the town’s ongoing financial issues. While the DCA’s special allowance on appropriations allowed a balanced budget to be presented there are questions on whether it’s a sustainable budget for the township going forward.”

Former Council President Dr. Louis Valori said “We need to get with the times and validate information before we make a public statement the residents of our town will loose trust in our government if not provided with accurate information. Concerning a 2-1/2 % tax increase, this is a no-brainer to approve this budget instead of a 15% tax increase. Let’s work together as a team and Work diligently next year the town will recoup revenues when businesses are fully operational. So please on behalf of the residents stop playing politics and do what rights for the residents of Parsippany.”

“Mayor Soriano did not produce a budget until late July several months after it was due. Mayor Soriano’s neglect has denied the public an opportunity to review his budget. He knows his budget will not survive scrutiny. It’s clear that Mayor Soriano is ruining Parsippany’s financial future,” said Former Mayor James Barberio.

In a conversation with Township Clerk Khaled Madin, he stated “At this time there is no introduction of the budget on Tuesday’s (August 3) agenda.” The next Council Meeting is on Tuesday, August 18.

