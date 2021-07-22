Plastic Bag Ban Returns to Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Mayor Michael Soriano announced on Tuesday during the council meeting that Parsippany’s ban on single-use plastic bags will return on September 8.

The township placed a moratorium on enforcing the ban in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many towns paused their plastic bag bans during the pandemic, because of concerns about the virus clinging to reusable surfaces. Parsippany’s council had voted in 2019 to ban single-use plastic bags, as well as paper bags that aren’t 100 percent recyclable. The ban went into effect February 6, 2020, as the township encouraged the public to bring their own reusable bags to businesses.

Comments

Comments