Police Chief Miller Endorses Michael Soriano For Mayor

PARSIPPANY — Police Chief Miller, who spent 30 years in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, endorsed Mayor Michael Soriano for a second term as Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.

“Mayor Soriano began his first term with a clear vision and commitment to providing Parsippany the much-needed community services and collaborations. Particularly with rebuilding the PAL and expansion of its youth programs, increasing police presence in the school district, and building trusted relationships in the religious community, Mayor Soriano provided the initiative and support for these programs to become successful. As a Parsippany police officer for thirty years and Chief for three, it was impressive to see Mayor Soriano dedicate himself to pursuing such big-picture initiatives, while always being available and receptive to new ideas. As I’ve often referred to Parsippany as the ‘city in the suburbs,’ there is a lot more work to be accomplished and Mayor Soriano’s big-picture leadership is what Parsippany needs. I respectfully and confidently endorse Michael Soriano for reelection to a second term as Mayor of Parsippany.“

Mayor Soriano expressed his gratitude for Chief Miller’s support, saying, “I am honored to have Police Chief Miller’s endorsement. He is an honest, hardworking man with the utmost integrity. I have admired his passion and the dedication he brought to his work, the Police Department, and the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills,” said Mayor Michael Soriano, “I wish him a relaxing retirement and thank him for his 30 years of service.”

Mayor Soriano was elected in 2017 and is currently running for reelection alongside Cori Herbig and Judy Hernandez, who is running for Town Council. All three are committed to public safety and building a trusted community in Parsippany.

