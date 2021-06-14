Unmask Montville Township Holds Peaceful Rally

MORRIS COUNTY — Unmask Montville Township is a group for parents who are disturbed that their children are being forced to wear masks all day at school. They are looking to end-mask mandates in our school system.

The group wants to “support parental choice and encouraging our district to speak up for our children.”

“The BOE will present a plan Tuesday that will be going to the state. We need our voices heard before that plan is sent. We have requested the board and superintendent to send a letter to the governor encouraging him to support parental choice with face coverings. When that was denied we asked them to conduct a survey to see if parental support was there for it and that was also denied. We conducted our own poll and the results were overwhelmingly in favor. We can no longer be ignored and need to make a statement In a positive way,” posted by the group.

Mask free school districts include Upper Saddle River, River Vale, West Milford, Aura, Delsea, Scotch Plains, Paramus (high school and elementary), Fairfield, Wayne, Point Pleasant Boro, Mantua, Pittsgrove Township, Gloucester Township, Jackson, West Milford, Vernon Township, Plumsted Township, Little Egg Harbor, Old Bridge, Toms River, Pleasant Valley, Brick Township, Deptford Township, South River Primary School, Central Regional/Bayville, Cherokee, Lower Alloways Creek, Sewell, Bollendorf, Ocean Gate, Franklin Lakes, Marlboro, Medford Lakes, Triton, RV, Memorial, Cape May County (Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest, Middle Township, Lower Township, Upper Township, Wildwood Catholic), Freehold, Howell, Manalapan, Middletown, Roxbury, Lacey, Clark, Wyckoff, Oakland, Southern Regional, Pine Hill, Berkeley, Lenape, Harrison Township, Stafford, New Egypt, Manasquan, Keansburg, Waterworks, Lumberton and Washington Township schools.

Assemblyman Jay Webber and Assembly Republican Candidate Christian Barranco, Phil Rizzo were among the attendees.

The following letter was mailed to the local Senators and members of the Assembly.

Dear Honorable Senator or Assemblyperson:

I write to express my opposition to proposed assembly bill A5777, which purports to end the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Unfortunately, the bill does not end the emergency. In fact, it continues the emergency and many of its measures, including the mask mandate on school children. The bill grants Governor Murphy and all the administrative agencies in the Executive Branch unprecedented powers to dictate the minutia of New Jersey citizens. The bill keeps school children fully masked in school and opens the possibility that, in order to remove masks, school children will have no option but to be vaccinated with non-FDA-approved vaccine candidates with emergency use authorization substances over the will and consideration of their parents. This is coercive and unnecessary. There is no reason or scientific exigency that would require such extreme powers or measures as it is widely known and accepted that children bear the lowest risk and are virtually at 0 risks of hospitalization or death. Moreover, bill A5777 does nothing to end the State of Emergency declared under EO 103 pursuant to the Civil Defense and Disaster Control Act, NJSA App. A:9-30 et seq., which remains in full force and effect indefinitely. There is no rational justification for a continuing state of emergency other than for the Governor and his executive departments to hold the extraordinary power to send National Guard troops to enforce executive policies and directives. The present facts and circumstances do not support the necessity for A5777 or the continuation of its heavy-handed, draconian measures. The Governor and his executive departments do not need such immense power. Accordingly, I respectfully and strongly urge you to oppose the passage of bill A5777. Thank you.

