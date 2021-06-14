Mechanical Problems Causes Vehicle to Crash Into Bushes

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, June 4 at approximately 4:15 p.m., Ms. Victoria Oneill was driving a 1998 GMC Truck and making a left turn from Freneau Road onto Parsippany Road.

The vehicle right off the roadway and crashed into a curb, went over the curb, crashed into

various bushes, a fence, and a tree before coming to rest on the property of 380

Parsippany Road.

Oneill stated that as she was making a left turn when she experienced an issue with the steering wheel that did not allow her to properly correct the wheel after initiating the turn.

Both occupants of the vehicle were evaluated for injuries on scene by Par-Troy Emergency Medical Services and refused any further treatment or transport.

The registered owner arrived on the scene and advised that the vehicle recently had mechanical issues with regard to its steering, but underwent repair prior to the crash.

Investigating Officer Denis DeMuro was on scene and observed roadway conditions as wet. He observed the vehicle with disabling front end damage, due to the head-on impact with the tree. Extensive damage to other property was observed, including a fence, various bushes, and a 6″-8″ caliper tree, which fell over as a result of the impact from the vehicle.

No summons was issued and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

Comments

Comments