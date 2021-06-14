Three Car Accident Closes Down Route 46; Sends One Driver to Hospital

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, June 10 at approximately 7:55 p.m., Mr. Kevin Zarro, Parsippany, was traveling Westbound on Route 46 West, in the left lane of travel, at the intersection of Cherry Hill Road.

Mr. Bing Han, Mountain Lakes, was traveling Southbound on Cherry Hill Road, in the left lane of travel, at the intersection of Route 46 West.

Mr. Han was making a left turn from Cherry Hill Road onto Route 46 East. Mr. Michael Sacks, Westfield, was traveling Southbound on Cherry Hill Road, in the right lane of travel, at the intersection of Route 46 West. Mr. Sacks was traveling straight and crossing over all lanes of Route 46.

Mr. Zarro stated that just prior to reaching the intersection of Cherry Hill Road he was experiencing glare from the sun. He stated that by the time he got his hand over his eyes to block the sun, the front bumper of his vehicle made contact with the front end of Mr. Han’s vehicle, pushing the Han into the right lane of Route 46 West. The front bumper of Mr. Zarro then struck the driver’s side of Mr. Sacks’ vehicle, pushing the Sack vehicle onto the curbed median between Route 46 East and Route 46 West.

Mr. Zarro then struck the curb and the front bumper made contact with a traffic signal pole, causing it to fall into the roadway and obstruct all lanes of Route 46 East.

A witness statement confirmed the events listed.

Investigating Officer Jesse Hughes said “As stated by Mr. Zarro, *sun glare was a contributing factor to the crash*, and Zarro is at fault due to disregarding a traffic control signal.

Zarro was issued two summons, one for Failure To Observe A Traffic Signal (39:4-81) and Driving an unregistered motor vehicle (39:3-4).

Mr. Kevin Zarro, 59, was transported to Morristown Medical Center.

The Zarro vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Dakota was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

The Han vehicle, a 2021 Mercedes GLC was also towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

The Sacks vehicle, a 2019 BMW X3 was also towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

Comments

Comments