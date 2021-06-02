PHHS Lip Dub: A Music Video Celebrates Seniors

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School is happy to release their 2021 Lip Dub: a music video that celebrates seniors and the various student organizations within the school. This year presented significant challenges to the usual approach to filming the video since students are not able to film in large groups due to masking and social distancing regulations. This Lip Dub takes you on a journey through the hit songs of this graduating classes’ youth. The result is highly entertaining and representative of the true spirit of the Hills.

The Lip Dub was led by teachers Jessica Brosnan and Andy Nicholes, who served as the director and producer, and senior Jake Murphy who served as the lead editor.

This Lip Dub can be viewed at the following link with your Gmail account. For best viewing, you are encouraged to change the viewing settings to 720p. To do so, click on the Settings button (looks like a gear) and then switch to 720 p.