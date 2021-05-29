Parsippany Focus Questions Candidates For Upcoming Primary

The election is two weeks away; Find out what your candidate has to say

PARSIPPANY — InsiderNJ attempted to arrange a debate between the two Republican mayoral candidates, Jamie Barberio and Dr. Louis Valori but to no avail. Valori was willing, but Barberio, after agreeing to the idea in concept, never responded to calls to set it up. (Click here to read the full article).

Parsippany Focus has submitted the following questions to all the candidates, Mayoral and Council, hoping they will respond with answers, to help the voters of Parsippany decide at the polls. The questions were derived by our Editorial Team and asking random residents what they thought the most pressing issues were in Parsippany. Candidates were requested to return responses by Thursday, June 3, 5:00 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, June 8. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Valori and his team of council candidates Justin Musella and Gary Martin are running under the banner of “Parsippany First.”

Barberio and his team of council candidates Frank Neglia and Deborah Orme, are running under the banner of “Bring Back Barberio.”

Also running independently for a council seat is Former Council Vice President Robert Peluso.

Debate Questions for Mayoral Candidates:

Pride in Parsippany is an important part of why many choose our Township as their home. Why did you decide to settle in Parsippany, and what makes you proud to be a resident?

2. What is your primary motivation to serve the residents of Parsippany as Mayor?

3. What qualities and platform positions set you apart from your opponent?

4. What is the first action you will take as Mayor should you be elected?

5. Allegations of nepotism have marked a shadow on past Republican and Democratic administrations dating back to the last century, will you make a commitment to stop this practice in the future?

6. Public confidence in our police department has been shaken over the past ten years as a result of multiple whistleblower lawsuits and allegations of impropriety at the top, how would you address this and bring back trust in our local law enforcement?

7. Parsippany has earned a reputation for poor fiscal management coupled with short-term budgetary thinking, which steps would you take to change this and bring Parsippany back into financial maturity? Specifically, address recent increases in utility rates and higher than expected tax increases over the past few years.

8. Overdevelopment has been a staple of campaigns on both sides of the isle with truly little in the way of tangible action being taken by Town Hall. How would you ensure that any new development meets the needs of the township while balancing the needs of current residents? Specifically, address the use of PILOT programs and their benefits/costs to residents.

9. In the past, relations between Town Hall and the Township Council have been less than desirable, what actions will take to ensure this improves in your administration?

10. In the 2017 election, Township Attorney John Inglesino played a major role in the voter’s decision. The Township experienced unusually high legal bills and lawsuits. Do you have any intention of bringing Mr. Inglesino, Justin Marchetta, or other members of the firm Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, to Parsippany as Town Attorney?

11. If you fail to win the support of residents and lose the election, what advice would you give to the victor?

Debate Questions for Council Candidates:

Pride in Parsippany is an important part of why many choose our Township as their home. Why did you decide to settle in Parsippany, and what makes you proud to be a resident?

2. Tell us about your family life and what living in Parsippany means to you.

3. What is your primary motivation to serve the residents of Parsippany as a Councilmember?

4. What qualities and platform positions set you apart from your opponents?

5. The Township Council has an important role in acting as a check on the executive branch, how would you continue to ensure proper governance in your role as a Councilmember and prevent executive overreach?

6. As a Councilmember, how would you ensure that the financial position of the Township improves and what would you do to keep residential tax rates reasonable?

7. Recently, a disagreement between the bipartisan Township Council and the current administration on a proposed $5M bond to balance the budget has been made public. Where do you stand on using bonds to balance the budget and how would you vote on this proposal with current information made to the public?

8. Since 2018, the Township Council has become a legislative chamber where respect between members is encouraged regardless of party affiliation or political position. How will you continue to contribute to this positive atmosphere and assure that this continues?

9. Do you believe the Township Council should take an expanded role in engaging Town Hall on behalf of residents and advocating for their concerns? Would you support office hours during the week for Council members to meet with residents and address their concerns? Specifically, address poor follow-up by the Township in relation to constituency services.

10. Tell us about your work experience and how it will assist you in being a member of the Township Council in Parsippany.

11. There are five candidates running for the two available council seats. What sets you apart from the other candidates and why should Republican voters support you on June 8?

