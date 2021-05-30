Rainbow Lakes Memorial Day Community Parade

PARSIPPANY — Despite heavy rain and cold weather The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, and the Rainbow Lakes Veterans continued a long-established Rainbow Lakes tradition of holding a Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade.

These two annual events honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Emergency service vehicles from Parsippany, Denville, and Mt. Lakes participated in the parade and ceremony along with Mayor Michael Soriano, Council President Michael de Pierro, County Clerk Ann Grossi, and other elected officials, many Rainbow families, and veterans.

The Cuchullain Pipe Band which practices at the Rainbow Lakes Clubhouse marched and performed. The Rainbow Lakes Community Club helped support the event by supplying sound equipment and chairs for the speakers and dignitaries. Ken Vanderhoof of Rainbow Lakes Community Club played “taps” on the bugle leaving hardly a dry eye.

Master of ceremonies Charlie Engfer thanked everyone for remembering the fallen heroes and was pleased with attendance even during heavy rain.

He announced the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company plans to hold the open house program again in the future. A special moving tribute to Bill Degrosky was held with his daughter reading “a soldier died today.

