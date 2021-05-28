Two Car Accident on Parsippany Road Sends One to Hospital

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. Ms. Raginiben Patel, Parsippany, was traveling South on Parsippany Road in a 2014 Silver Honda Odyssey when a 2015 Red Toyota Corolla, driven by Diana Longo, West Orange, was making a left turn from Green Hill Road onto Parsippany Road South and struck Patel’s vehicle in the lane of travel.

Patrolman Robert Appel determined that Ms. Longo caused the crash to occur, failing to yield to the right of way to the Patel vehicle.

Mrs. Patel was transported to Morristown Medical Center by Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Powder Mill Towing.

At the time of the report, no summons was issued.

