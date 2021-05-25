Mayor Soriano: Undecided About Getting Your Vaccine? Talk To Your Doctor

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany residents have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 at a higher rate than much of New Jersey. But Mayor Michael Soriano made a plea to those undecided about or opposed to getting the shots: talk to your doctor.

Getting vaccinated isn’t an easy decision for anyone. But for anybody who hasn’t received the vaccination for COVID-19, please talk to your doctor.

As members of this community, we need to be informed with facts and data from medical professionals, and to listen to the same professionals we trust with our lives and the lives of our families.

