Music wants a Furever Home; Music Can be Shy

PARSIPPANY — Music is seeking a patient owner who will build trust with him. He can be frightened at times so he would benefit from a quiet household. Kids age 16 or older are preferred.

Yes, Music can be shy at first greeting but once he gets to know them he does not mind their company. Music gets along with cats. Music is crate trained and enjoys spending time in the crate. Music will have occasional accidents but has been improving as he adjusts to a routine.

Music walks perfectly on the leash!

Prepare your laps for this bundle of love! Music is a snuggle bug who could spend all day in your company. When he is not cuddling with you, he is playing with his toys! He takes pride in showing off his toy collection and leaves you with the honor of picking them up. He enjoys going on walks around the neighborhood. Music takes time to become comfortable with new people and his surroundings, but once he acclimates, he will show you all the love he has to offer!

Music was surrendered to Wise at no fault of his own. His previous owner got a new job and no longer had the time to care for him. He is looking forward to his new journey of finding a forever family!

