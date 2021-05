PARSIPPANY — It has been reported that four patients were treated for contamination and one hospitalized after a hazardous chemical leak at Zimmer Biomet, 10 Pomery Road.

The Morris County Haz-Mat unit responded with several Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department 6, Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5, EMS crews, and the Morris County Medical Ambulance shortly before 3:00 p.m., on Thursday afternoon.

