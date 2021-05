PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council approved the purchase of a 2021 Type III, Class 1 Modular Ambulance for Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance at the council meeting of Tuesday, May 18.

The total bid price is $258,027 and was awarded to P.L. Custom Body and Equipment, Manasquan.

The funds were allocated in the Capital Ordinance 2016:16, 2017:11, and 2018:17.

Comments

Comments