Council Approves Tax Collector To Provide 3rd Quarter Estimated Tax Bills

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council authorized Parsippany’s Tax Collector to prepare and issue estimated tax bills for the third quarter installment of 2021 taxes. The estimated calendar year tax levy for 2021 is calculated at $230,843,845.73. This amount is less than 103% of the 2020 calendar year tax.

In accordance with New Jersey Statutes, the third installment of 2021 taxes shall not be subject to interest until the later of August 10 or the twenty-fifth calendar day after the date of the estimated tax bills were certified mailed.

The estimated tax bills shall contain a notice specifying the date on which interest may begin to accrue.

Comments

Comments