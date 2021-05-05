Preschool Advantage & Burnt Mills Cider Company join forces to support early education for local families

MORRIS COUNTY — Preschool Advantage, a Morristown-based nonprofit organization, raises funds to open the doors of preschool and unlock the possibilities beyond by providing preschool tuition assistance to children from struggling local families. Preschool Advantage students attend a full school year of preschool at one of 28 partner schools. High-quality preschool education gives young children the tools to begin kindergarten prepared to learn and to have a fair chance to succeed throughout their education.

Preschool Advantage will hold a reception on Wednesday, May 12, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the property of the Burnt Mills Cider Company in Bedminster (rain date, May 19). Both Burnt Mills Cider Company and Preschool Advantage are dedicated to the vibrancy and strength of the greater Morris and Somerset community, and hope the event will introduce new audiences to the work Preschool Advantage are doing to improve access to high-quality early education in our area.

The open-air venue will offer a safe opportunity for guests to enjoy live music from the multi-talented singer-songwriter, Stephen Bard, premium hard ciders brewed on-site, and sandwiches from Angry Archie’s, the Jersey City-based food truck.

The highlight of the evening will be remarks from an alumni parent who will share her experience sending her children to preschool with support from Preschool Advantage, and the impact this has had on her entire family.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here, email info@preschooladvantage.org, or call (973) 532-2501

Comments

Comments