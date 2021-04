PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board received correspondence from Mark Semeraro of Kaufman Semeraro & Leibman requesting Application 17:74, (240 Littleton Road) be withdrawn.

The property 240 Littleton Road is located on Block: 412 Lots: 8 and 9 Zone: O-1. Previously the applicant was requesting C/D/Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan to develop the property with one building for a 7-11 and an unnamed tenant.