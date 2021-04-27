PARSIPPANY — Neeliagni K. Thadikonda, 23, passed away suddenly Friday morning, April 23, at his home in the Powder Mill section of Parsippany.

Born in Harrison, Neeli had lived in Parsippany-Troy Hills most of his life.

He was a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and later earned his Bachelor’s Degree from William Paterson University.

Neeliagni is survived by his parents, Kiran and Suneetha (Sreehari) Thadikonda of Parsippany; and a brother, Prithvi Thadikonda of Massachusetts.

His final resting place is at Rosedale Cemetery & Crematory, 408 Orange Road, Montclair.

