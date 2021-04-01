Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Kicks Off “Child Abuse Prevention Month”

PARSIPPANY — Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany kicked off the campaign by setting up pinwheel gardens and displays, with the first at the Parsippany Town Hall, followed by several other displays around town to help raise awareness in our community by turning attention to the importance of ensuring great childhoods for all children because our children are our future.

This year’s theme is GROWING a Better Tomorrow for All Children, TOGETHER, and the organization continues to work through trying times, and they are growing a better tomorrow for all children, together. This April is more important than ever to help positive childhood experiences take root in your community and across the country. There are other ways to show your support.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano issued a Proclamation for “Child Abuse Prevention Month”

A great way to show your support is to join us for Wear Blue Day! Wear blue to support growing a better tomorrow for all children, together. Post a #WearBlueDay2021 selfie today as we kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month and spread the word about supporting positive childhood experiences for all children!

You can also make your voice heard by contacting elected officials on April 21st—Digital Advocacy Day! Spread the word about important policies and programs. You can make a difference and support children and families while staying safe at home.

Special thanks to the Parsippany IHOP on Route 46 and Cedar Knolls IHOP on E. Hanover Avenue, who have continued to support the Kiwanis Club with this important cause. This year IHOP will have contribution boxes in both locations so donations can be collected during the month of April to benefit Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey.

In addition, we want to thank Matt from the Gourmet Cafe for his generous donation and continued support of our Prevent Child Abuse NJ campaign.

All throughout April, you will see pinwheels on display around the Parsippany and Lake Hiawatha areas as the symbol of this very thought…that all children deserve a great childhood because they are our future.

And while the pinwheel can do many things — bring smiles, lift spirits, call for healthy starts for all children — the one thing it cannot do is move on its own. Be the force that makes it move, bringing about real change for children in the United States. Protecting our children is everyone’s job…it’s your turn to make a difference!

Since 1983, April has been a time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse. As we look upon the faces of the many children in our communities and think about all of the children around the world that suffer at the hands of others, let’s remember that April may be Child Abuse Prevention Month, but unfortunately abuse happens every day. That is why every year, during the month of April, communities across the country come together to focus on this startling issue and on the need for widespread prevention and public awareness campaigns to reduce the number of children who, sadly, are victims of abuse. Close to 700,000 children were victims of child abuse, and almost 1,700 children died as a result of abuse or neglect.

Karen DeChristopher, Kiwanis Club’s Committee Chairman of “Young Children Priority One” programs has lead this campaign for the past five years explained, “As an organization that focuses on children, there is one goal that we are looking to achieve…to raise awareness of the many ways people can get involved in the fight against child abuse: First, we can get educated, so you can learn to recognize the signs of child abuse, so you can be that one person with the courage to step up for these children and report abuse when you suspect it. Secondly, you can volunteer or support your child advocacy centers (Prevent Child Abuse-NJ ) by calling to determine how you can support them because every children’s advocacy center can benefit from your support for their programs and services they provide to child victims of abuse and neglect. And lastly, but most importantly we must help break the silence surrounding child abuse by raising awareness and spreading the word. These children deserve a voice because this problem has been overlooked for far too long and you can open the doors on this crime of secrecy because we can all make a difference for these children.”

To learn more about what you can do to help prevent child abuse, contact Pamela Stalcup, Director of Development & Communications for Prevent Child Abuse-NJ at (732) 246-8060 or click here.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. It is not religious-based or partisan in any way. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets via Zoom during the pandemic but will resume in-person meetings at the Empire Diner shortly. We are 63 members strong and growing. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany).

Comments

Comments