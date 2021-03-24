PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting for March 16, 2021.
Click here to download the agenda.
Resolutions and Ordinances can be found below:
- R2021-034 Soil Moving Permit Parq Parsippany
- R2021-040 Cancellation of Imp Auth funded
- R2021-041 Authorize temp emerg approp
- R2021-042 Amending R2021-013 Appointing Public Defenders 2021
- R2021-043 APPROVING THE LOSAP CERTIFICATION LISTS FOR THE YEAR 2021
- R2021-044 Professional Engineering Architectural Services
- R2021-045 Nutrition Center Interlocal Agreement
- R2021-046 Sustainable Jersey TA Application
- R2021-047 Soil Moving Permit-Lidl US Operations, LLC
- R2021-048 Soil Moving Permit -Mountain Club
- R2021-049 Soil Moving Permit-Liquid Church
- R2021-050 Morris County Historic Trust Grant -Shutters
- R2021-051 Morris County Historic Trust Grant- ADA Restroom
- R2021-052 Well 14 Emergency Generator March 2021
- R2021-053 Mt. Tabor Various Streets Phase VI March 2021
- R2021-054 Lake Hiawatha Water Main Replacement Phase I Rebid March 2021
- R2021-055 Compressor Parks and Forestry March 2021
- R2021-056 Chassis Cab Crane for DPW March 2021
- R2021-057 Reimbursement Legal Fees Chief Phillips
- R2021-058 Ferncliff -Release from Affordable Housing Trust Fund to Community Options
- R2021-059 Affordable Housing Trust Fund to Community Options N. Beverwyck
- 2021-02 Authorizing Fox Run Developers LLC Easement Agreement
- 2021-03 Amending Chapter 405 Stop Signs
- 2021-04 Pudding Stone Easement Agreement