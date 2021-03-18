Sherrill Votes for Two Landmark Immigration Bills

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) voted for two landmark immigration bills that address key problems in America’s current immigration system. H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act, seeks to continue protections for Dreamers and many of those who already hold Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) holders. H.R. 1603, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, is a bipartisan effort to make common-sense improvements to the visa processes and ensure protections for America’s farmworkers.

“There’s no doubt America’s immigration system is broken. Both pieces of bipartisan legislation we voted for today are just a start in the pursuit for meaningful, comprehensive immigration reform,” said Rep. Sherrill. “They address some of the most pressing issues facing those who are already here, including Dreamers who were brought to our country as children and have never known another home, and farmworkers who have been doing the essential work of keeping America’s food supply up and running through the pandemic. I will continue to fight for meaningful immigration reform and to promote a foreign policy that seeks to improve the economic hardship and political unrest in countries around the globe in order to address the core issues that drive people from their homes and families.”

