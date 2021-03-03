Plans To Open Tommy’s Tavern + Tap In Parsippany is Underway

PARSIPPANY — Plans to open the newest Tommy’s Tavern + Tap location in Parsippany are underway. This would be the first location in Morris County. April 1 is the anticipated opening date.

The restaurant took over the former Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar at 1900 Route 10 at Littleton Road, Parsippany.

At a recent Planning Board meeting, Tommy’s Tavern was approved to construct additional outdoor seating along Littleton Road. This will increase their outdoor seating from 46 to 114 for an additional 68 seats. The new outdoor area consists of 1,428 square feet and only be accessible from the interior of the building.

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap offers a variety of menu options including pizza, burgers, sushi, poke bowls along with beer, wine, and specialty drinks.

Other Tommy’s locations can be found in Freehold, Sea Bright, Princeton, Clifton, and Staten Island. They are also planning a location in Bridgewater and Edison.

To apply for a position click here.

