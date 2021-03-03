Former Glaxosmithkline to be Developed into Assisted Living Facility

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board will hear an application submitted by Parsippany Littleton, LLC. (Application No. 20:529) on Monday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. to construct an inclusionary residential complex consisting of approximately 250 age-restricted multifamily units.

The property located at 1500 Littleton Road, the former Glaxosmithkline building and designated as Block 181, Lot 19 on the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills tax maps.

The Property is currently located in the ROL (Research, Office, and Laboratory) Zone District and the OVL-6 Affordable Housing Overlay Zoning District.

This Application seeks preliminary and final major site plan and variance approvals for the Property to construct an inclusionary residential complex consisting of approximately 250 age-restricted multifamily units (in a total of three buildings).

Parsippany Littleton, LLC., seeks preliminary approval only for an assisted living facility consisting of 120 units (in a single building). The site plan also contains associated site amenities and improvements, on the Property.

The Applicant requires the following variance from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Code (“Code”) for the Application: a variance from Code Section 430-345 to permit the disturbance of 36.1% of areas with 20%-24.99% slopes (where a maximum disturbance of 25% is otherwise permitted) and to permit the disturbance of 35.3% of areas with slopes greater than 25% (where a maximum disturbance of 15% is otherwise permitted). The Property also has certain pre-existing non-conformities which shall remain as part of this Application, including maximum driveway width and minimum side yard buffer. In connection with the Application, they are requesting a major soil movement permit in accordance with the Code requirements.

The meeting will be held virtually can be accessed by the public by clicking here.

