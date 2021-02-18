Planning Board to Hear Application for 410 Unit Residential Housing in Mack-Cali

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct its Planning Board meeting on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 7:00 p.m..
Items on the agenda include:
Application No. 20:516: RRT 2 Campus LLC 2 Campus Drive, Block: 202 Lot: 3.20 4 Campus Drive, Block: 202 Lot: 3.2; 1633 Littleton Drive, Block: 202 Lot: 3.1 Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan w/‘C’ Variance Carried from January 25, 2021. To construct 172 multi-family dwelling units.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.
Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.
For more information, please call (973) 263-4286 or email njolie@parsippany.net.