Bergen Slams Assembly Meeting Shuffle over Dems’ Pot Fight

MORRIS COUNTY — The cancellation of Assembly committees for the third time this month is facing criticism from Assemblyman Brian Bergen.

“All business is halted because people of the same party can’t get their act together,” said Bergen (R-Morris). “It’s embarrassing.”

Early Thursday morning five Assembly committees were cancelled the day after a Senate Judiciary Committee was also cancelled for a second straight day over a disagreement between Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders on underage penalties for marijuana use.

Committees were also cancelled on February 8 and Wednesday’s meetings were moved to Monday next week all to buy Democrats more time to come to an agreement.

“It should not be lost on anybody that the marijuana legalization fiasco represents the clear fact that Democrats are failing to help people because politics is their priority,” continued Bergen. “This isn’t a policy disagreement. This is a lack of leadership.”

