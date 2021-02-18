Change in Leadership in Parsippany Republican Committee

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Republican Committee Chairman Louis Valori announced a change in the leadership team.

Effective immediately, John Cesaro is stepping aside as Vice Chairman due to family reasons. We thank him for his service.

Dee dePierro will become the new Vice-Chair.

James Carifi will take on the role of Sergeant of Arms.

Robert Quinn assumes the role of Secretary.

“Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming meetings. They have an exciting election season ahead and am certain the Republican Party in Parsippany will be victorious,” said Valori.

