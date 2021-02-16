Vaccinations in Morris County Surpass 100,000

MORRIS COUNTY — More than 100,000 vaccinations have been issued in Morris County to date, with nearly 30 percent being provided out of the Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center, where a greater supply of vaccine is expected to allow authorities to ramp up efforts to vaccinate 2,000 people per day later this week.

“This is certainly a significant milestone, as Morris County keeps on pace with much more populated counties in getting vaccines into the arms of residents. But there are many, many more people we need to reach, and the only way to do that is for New Jersey to get much more vaccine than it currently receives. Our ability to vaccinate people is directly linked to the vaccine supply,” said Morris County Commissioner Douglas Cabana, a liaison to county Law and Public Safety operations.

The Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center is one of six so-called “mega-sites” in the state sharing about 50 percent of New Jersey’s weekly supply of vaccines, which amounts to 135,000 to 150,000 vaccines per week. The Morris County Center, operating at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall, is now open seven days per week and delivering about 1,700 vaccines each day.

Surpassing 100,000 doses included a mix of first doses and second doses. Authorities anticipate increased supplies eventually will enable the Center to reach its full capacity of 2,500 vaccinations per day.

“The development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines are a testament to what can be achieved when we work together towards a common good,” said Kevin Lenahan, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Atlantic Health System. “The more than 17,000 team members, physicians, nurses, and other caregivers at Atlantic Health System are committed to ensuring that the opportunity to be vaccinated is available to everyone who wants it, and we look forward to a more robust supply of vaccine to make that happen.”

The Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center operates under a partnership between Morris County, Atlantic Health System, and the State of New Jersey. The rating agency Moodys Investor Services released a report explaining that vaccine partnerships, specifically the cooperative efforts in New Jersey to open six regional facilities are boosting economic outlooks.

The report highlighted how Morris and Gloucester counties effectively partnered with private-sector health care providers for successful vaccine rollouts.

“The mega-site initiative provides a pathway for New Jersey to lessen the economic, financial, and health effects from the pandemic,” the report stated. ”Fewer COVID-19 cases will help boost the economy at both the local and state level with the knock-on effect of helping hospital finances.”

“We are proud that Morris County has the second-highest vaccination rate in New Jersey thanks to the herculean efforts of Morris County staff, including the Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Health System, the National Guard, and the state Department of Health,” said Morris County Commissioner John Krickus, who chairs the Morris County Recovery Task Force. “This brings us closer to the safe reopening called for by our businesses, non-profits, religious leaders in our community.”

To register for alerts on when appointments become available, go to the AHS website by clicking here.

