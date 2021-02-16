NJ Virtual Summer Camp Fair This Sunday, February 21

MORRIS COUNTY — Virtual Summer Camp Fair is NOW open to families for free registration. Held this Sunday, February 21, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Welcoming all families who looking for a safe and rewarding experience for their child.

Summer Camps are expected to re-open this summer whether it is an in-person, hybrid, or virtual camp. This day will be a FREE educational resource, guaranteed to give you LIVE face-to-face meetings with high-quality camps. You’ll find local New Jersey camps as well as camps from the surrounding Northeast region (PA, NY, CT) and travel camps beyond.

They will do the best to match you near you, as well as sleep-away camps, sports, adventure, travel, community service, academic, art, robotics, gymnastics, college prep, performing arts, language, nature, etc.

Must RSVP for a free ticket click here.

Upon registration, you will receive a ticket to enter the fair online on February 21. Expect to:

● meet LIVE with camp directors and staff

● see Camps In Action Videos

● read about, download information, and even apply for camp

● learn about Open Houses, camp promotions, early-bird discounts

● ask questions via LIVE CHAT

Our platform will be ready to connect you on February 21 at 10:00 a.m. Start planning for an amazing summer 2021!

For over 35 years, the NJ Camp Fairs and the ACA have been connecting kids to great camps. Please register by clicking here. Admission is free. For more information contact (973) 303-3027, or email info@njcampfairs.com.

Comments

