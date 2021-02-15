Morris Surrogate Session to Cover Trusts and Estate Planning

MORRIS COUNTY — The public is invited to join an informational webinar presented by Morris County Surrogate Heather J. Darling, Esq., covering trusts and estate planning.

“What to Know About Trusts and Estate Planning” will feature special guest panelist John M. Clyne, Jr., Esq., of Clyne Brownstein Law on Thursday, February 25, from noon to 1:00 p.m. The event will take place online.

Surrogate Sessions is an ongoing educational series. Participation is free to Morris County residents and business owners.

To register and to obtain the link click here.

