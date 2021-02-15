Olivia Bucciarelli Named to James Madison University Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — James Madison University is pleased to announce that Olivia Bucciarelli made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Bucciarelli is majoring in engineering.

