Caterina Zaragoza Named to Honors Dean’s List Students

PARSIPPANY — The University of Tampa has honored 1,762 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Caterina Zaragoza of Mount Tabor, Sophomore majoring in Marine Science-Biology. She is a graduate of Morris County School Of Technology.

Nicole Parisi of Madison, Senior majoring in Education-Elementary (K-6)

Ashley Patterson of Boonton, Senior majoring in Film and Media Arts

Sarah Plott of Morris Plains, Senior majoring in Nursing

Olivia Stelletell of Morris Plains, Freshman majoring in Biology

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University serves approximately 10,000 students from 50 states and about 130 countries. The majority of full-time students live on campus, and about half of UT students are from Florida.

