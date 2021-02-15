Seton Hall University Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List

MORRIS COUNTY — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following local students who qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of .4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List.
Glory Akoh of Florham Park
Erin Beik of East Hanover
Shawn Berry of Morris Plains
Kylie Brda of Parsippany
Alexa Bursese of East Hanover
Caroline Cahill of Florham Park
Carlo Capurso of East Hanover
Alexandra Cerasiello of Parsippany
Saadet Ceynek of Boonton
Ishani Chowatia of Parsippany
Nicholas Da Cruz of East Hanover
Morgan Dangler of Boonton
Mia Deluca of Florham Park
Rujuta Deo of Parsippany
Kavan Desai of Morris Plains
Corinne Diaz of Morris Plains
Jenna Eoga of Boonton
Ryan Falkowski of Morris Plains
Cristina Fernandez of Parsippany
Antonieta Ferrou of Parsippany
Erney Fertile of Morris Plains
Jaclyn Fiorenza of East Hanover
Camren Fitzsimmons of Parsippany-Troy Hills
Leyla Gasparro of Parsippany
Kyle Gaydo of Boonton
Kayla Genoese of Florham Park
Joshua George of East Hanover
Amanda Grabowiecki of Parsippany
Katherine Grytsayenko of Parsippany
Alia Hakimi of Parsippany
Ehsan Huq of Florham Park
Li-Hsuan Inn of Lake Hiawatha
Jordyn Iuso of Florham Park
Angelina Marie Jerez of Lake Hiawatha
Anne Marielle Jerez of Lake Hiawatha
Nicholas John of Florham Park
Brett Leech of Lake Hiawatha
Joshua Logan of Morris Plains
Harshitha Madhavan of Morris Plains
Joseph Manno of East Hanover
Justin Mao of Boonton
Stephanie Martinez of Parsippany
Brianna Masiello of Madison
Kevin Mathew of East Hanover
Mary McGlone of Boonton
Peter Mitrakos of Morris Plains
Saajan Modi of Morris Plains
Rani Mody of Parsippany
Valentina Orejarena of Florham Park
Alexandra Papadopoulos of Morris Plains
Antonios Papayianis of Parsippany
Rocco Pascale of Parsippany
Piyush Patel of Lake Hiawatha
Shivani Patel of Parsippany
Joseph Paul of East Hanover
Rachelle Philip of Boonton
Arthur Pluciennik of Morris Plains
Samantha Quiceno of Morris Plains
Neyha Ramani of Morris Plains
Christopher Regan of Florham Park
Nicole Ribeiro of East Hanover
Philip Rispoli III of East Hanover
Victoria Rossi of East Hanover
Sabino Ruta of East Hanover
Lani Sabeh of East Hanover
Nicole Salvemini of East Hanover
Matthew Seely of Florham Park
Richard Sevilla of Lake Hiawatha
Rishi Shah of East Hanover
Ryan Sheppard of Florham Park
Natalie Sliwowski of Boonton
Kaitlyn Spitzer of Parsippany
Kaitlyn Tanskey of Cedar Knolls
Kaitlen Telepko of Parsippany
Carlos Vargas of Madison
Lauren Vuolo of Lake Hiawatha
Katherine Walsh of Morris Plains
