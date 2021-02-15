Seton Hall University Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List

MORRIS COUNTY — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following local students who qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of .4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List.

Glory Akoh of Florham Park

Erin Beik of East Hanover

Shawn Berry of Morris Plains

Kylie Brda of Parsippany

Alexa Bursese of East Hanover

Caroline Cahill of Florham Park

Carlo Capurso of East Hanover

Alexandra Cerasiello of Parsippany

Saadet Ceynek of Boonton

Ishani Chowatia of Parsippany

Nicholas Da Cruz of East Hanover

Morgan Dangler of Boonton

Mia Deluca of Florham Park

Rujuta Deo of Parsippany

Kavan Desai of Morris Plains

Corinne Diaz of Morris Plains

Jenna Eoga of Boonton

Ryan Falkowski of Morris Plains

Cristina Fernandez of Parsippany

Antonieta Ferrou of Parsippany

Erney Fertile of Morris Plains

Jaclyn Fiorenza of East Hanover

Camren Fitzsimmons of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Leyla Gasparro of Parsippany

Kyle Gaydo of Boonton

Kayla Genoese of Florham Park

Joshua George of East Hanover

Amanda Grabowiecki of Parsippany

Katherine Grytsayenko of Parsippany

Alia Hakimi of Parsippany

Ehsan Huq of Florham Park

Li-Hsuan Inn of Lake Hiawatha

Jordyn Iuso of Florham Park

Angelina Marie Jerez of Lake Hiawatha

Anne Marielle Jerez of Lake Hiawatha

Nicholas John of Florham Park

Brett Leech of Lake Hiawatha

Joshua Logan of Morris Plains

Harshitha Madhavan of Morris Plains

Joseph Manno of East Hanover

Justin Mao of Boonton

Stephanie Martinez of Parsippany

Brianna Masiello of Madison

Kevin Mathew of East Hanover

Mary McGlone of Boonton

Peter Mitrakos of Morris Plains

Saajan Modi of Morris Plains

Rani Mody of Parsippany

Valentina Orejarena of Florham Park

Alexandra Papadopoulos of Morris Plains

Antonios Papayianis of Parsippany

Rocco Pascale of Parsippany

Piyush Patel of Lake Hiawatha

Shivani Patel of Parsippany

Joseph Paul of East Hanover

Rachelle Philip of Boonton

Arthur Pluciennik of Morris Plains

Samantha Quiceno of Morris Plains

Neyha Ramani of Morris Plains

Christopher Regan of Florham Park

Nicole Ribeiro of East Hanover

Philip Rispoli III of East Hanover

Victoria Rossi of East Hanover

Sabino Ruta of East Hanover

Lani Sabeh of East Hanover

Nicole Salvemini of East Hanover

Matthew Seely of Florham Park

Richard Sevilla of Lake Hiawatha

Rishi Shah of East Hanover

Ryan Sheppard of Florham Park

Natalie Sliwowski of Boonton

Kaitlyn Spitzer of Parsippany

Kaitlyn Tanskey of Cedar Knolls

Kaitlen Telepko of Parsippany

Carlos Vargas of Madison

Lauren Vuolo of Lake Hiawatha

Katherine Walsh of Morris Plains

