Board of Adjustment Meeting Scheduled for February 10

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here for access to the WebEx event.

The agenda includes the following applications:

Application No. 19:67, Francisco Mateo, 21 Farrand Drive, Block: 712 Lot: 25 Zone: R-3 ‘C’ Variance to legalize an existing pool, pool equipment and patio contrary to Sec. 430-35 Cols. 9 & 13.

Application No. 20:36, Vamsi Kolli, 35 Lake Drive, Block: 438 Lot: 1 Zone: R-3, “C’ Variance to legalize a shed on a concrete pad contrary to Sec. 430-10.C. (Side and Rear Yards).

Application 20:46, Michael Di Giuseppe, 19 Ogden Place, Block: 708 Lot: 4 Zone: R-3 ‘C’ Variance to construct an irregular inground swimming pool & patio and 6 ft. high fence contrary to Sec. 430-11.A. and Section 430-35 Col. 13.

Application 19:63 NY Renaissance, 1209 Littleton Road, Block: 199 Lot: 48.1 Zone: R-3 Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan/“C/D” Variance/Major Soil Move to construct a building for residential and commercial use. Carried from October 21, 2020

Application 20:41, Bobst North America, Inc., 10 Waterview Boulevard, Block: 421 Lot: 29.2. Zone: COD, ‘C’ Variance for signage.

Application 20:18, Jonnalagadda, 138 North Beverwyck Road, Block: 511 Lot: 2 Zone: B-5. Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan w/‘C’/‘D’ Variance for construction of a mixed-use building. Carried from December 2, 2020

