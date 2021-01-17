2021 Par-Troy Little League West Baseball and Softball Registration

PARSIPPANY — Spring is around the corner and Par-Troy Little League West is starting the registration process for PTWLL Baseball/Softball program. Click here to download the registration form.

If they owe you a credit from last year, please select that you will pay by check on the website. If you played last year, then please register and pay by credit card.

2021 Registration Fees:

$95.00 per child (includes non-refundable administration fee)

If you are registering more than one child, and all children are registered at the same time online, you will receive a family discount. No refunds will be issued for additional fees charged for children registered separately.

$155.00 for two children

$195.00 for three children

An additional $20.00 each for each child (4 or more)

Candy Fundraiser:

All children are required to participate in the candy fundraiser. You have the option to sell a $60.00 box of candy per child or pay the buyout of $30.00 per child (collected at registration)

Family Work Bond:

$100.00 per family (regardless of the number of children registered) via a separate check dated May 1.

Paying Your Fees:

Payment is due for the registration and candy fundraiser fees when you mail in or register online for your child(ren).

Work bonds must be submitted via a separate check only and dated May 1, with registration.

Please mail all medical forms and work bond check dated May 1, 2021, for $100.00 in addition to the candy buyout of $30.00 to:

PTWLL

c/o Sandra Neglia

PO BOX 206

Parsippany, NJ 07054

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask and email Sandra Neglia at sandra4a@aol.com.

If you are interested in managing/coaching or sponsoring a team please indicate.

To register online using a credit card please visit the PTWLL Website by clicking here.

