Par-Troy West Little League Scholarship Application

PARSIPPANY — The Tom Cook Memorial Scholarship application deadline is April 1.

All requests submitted by the deadline will be reviewed, and the selected applicant(s) will be notified of the award before the end of the school year.

Eligibility is open to any Parsippany Hills High School senior and current Varsity Baseball or Softball player.

The Scholarship up to $1,000 each is available to be awarded to one baseball and one softball player (one-time scholarship).

Mail the application to Par-Troy West Little League, P.O. Box 206, Parsippany, NJ 07054; Attn: Scholarship Committee.

Applications received after the application deadline will not be considered.

Click here to download the application.

